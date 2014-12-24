Police say man was shot to death during drug deal in grocery store parking lot

Police are searching for a killer after a man was shot to death near a grocery store Tuesday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Derrell Haynes, 19, was shot in the chest during a suspected drug deal.

Investigators said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly on Choctaw Drive around 7:45 p.m.

Detectives said a friend drove Haynes to an auto parts store on North Foster Drive after the shooting and then called police for help.

Officials said Haynes was taken to the hospital by EMS, but later died as a result of his injuries.

Witnesses reportedly told police the shooter was seen driving away from the store in a red 2013 Chevrolet Impala.

If you know anything regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

There have been 71 homicide victims in East Baton Rouge Parish in 2014. There were 74 homicide victims at this same time last year. The latest murder was in the 70805 zip code, making Haynes the 15th victim for that area this year. There was a total of 22 homicide victims in the 70805 zip code for the entirety of 2013.

