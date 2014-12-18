Police: Man with more than $300K in drugs says he was selling for ‘extra cash’









The investigation is ongoing.

An anonymous tip to police resulted in the arrest of a man who reportedly had more than $300,000 worth of illegal narcotics inside his home.Authorities said Sittipong Jitarun, 32, of Baton Rouge, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, hydrocodone, THC Wax and possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, narcotics agents seized 11,297 grams of marijuana, 248 grams of THC Wax, 8 grams of cocaine, 45 single dosage units of Hydrocodone, a digital scale and $10,460. They also recovered four rifles and a pistol. Investigators said the drugs and guns were found in a home in the Nicholson Lakes subdivision.Officers conducted the search on Wednesday, Dec. 17 at roughly 12:30 p.m. at a home located in the 9000 block of Eastbank Drive. The only resident in the home at the time of the search, Sittipong Jitarun, 32, signed a voluntary consent form for the search."Under the oral advisement of Miranda, the defendant initially stated that he does in fact smoke marijuana and that he has a small amount within the residence," the officer noted in the report.After the massive amount of drugs and guns were recovered, Jitarun allegedly confessed to selling narcotics out of the home."The defendant stated that he does in fact sell marijuana to make extra money," the officer noted. "The defendant also stated that all the seized contraband and firearms did in fact belong to him."