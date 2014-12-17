LSU players say their focus is on Notre Dame, not Miles-Michigan talk

Several players on the LSU football team were asked about their thoughts about head coach Les Miles and the talk of him possibly taking a job at Michigan.

"We know Coach Miles loves it here at LSU and we love him to death," said sophomore defensive tackle Christian LaCouture.

"He told us numerous times, even before this job came open, that he loves this place and would give anything for us," said sophomore quarterback Anthony Jennings.

"I think when the Michigan head job came up, someone sent something in a group text and that's about it," said junior punter Jamie Keehn. "No one really mentioned it ever since. I think you guys have more fun talking about it. We're worried about playing some football."

No one said it better than Keehn. The Tigers don't seem to be worried about Miles leaving for Michigan. The focus, as Keehn put it, remains on football and improving their play on the field, especially on offense.

The Tigers produced their best SEC output against Texas A&M. LSU stuck with its heavy run game, but mixed in a little more read option and sweep plays to keep the Aggies on their heels.

Of course, Notre Dame is the primary focus, but it's also a chance to take momentum into 2015 as well.

"You want to get it right in the bowl game," said sophomore wide receiver Travin Dural. "You want to leave on a good note, so you have something to think about going into the offseason and have some type of momentum going into the spring to carry that over into the fall."

"I can play any type offense. Obviously, those zone reads and those roll outs kind of give us another wrinkle to our offense that obviously, me and Brandon can do with the athletic ability that we have. So, I think that they'll continue to put more and more of those things in because of how they worked from the last game," Jennings added.

A comparison of the offensive output of LSU and Notre Dame shows the Fighting Irish have been more productive. Notre Dame's offense averages 444 yards per game, while LSU averages 383 yards. However, the Fighting Irish defense also gives up more yards. On average, Notre Dame allows opponents 401 yards per game, while LSU holds foes to 305 yards.

The teams will clash in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee on December 30. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

