HIV positive man accused of intentionally exposing woman to virus

A 41-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly performed sexual intercourse with a woman, but failed to tell her that he's HIV positive.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, detectives were contacted by the victim in September 2014. She told investigators that she had unprotected sex with Christopher Creek on two occasions.

“The victim stated that she later learned of his medical status after speaking with Creek's wife and ex-girlfriend,” the officer noted in the probable cause report. “The victim reported that Creek's failure to inform her of his medical issue has made her fear for her own health and safety.”

The officer contacted Creek's wife and she confirmed his medical condition. She allegedly told the officer he was diagnosed in 2010.

A warrant was issued for Creek's arrest.

On November 3, detectives were contacted by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office because Creek was being held in the jail as a fugitive. Creek reportedly acknowledged that he is HIV positive during booking into the prison.

Creek was transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where he was booked for intentional exposure to the HIV virus. Creek has additional outstanding warrants in Nevada for attempted possession of credit card without cardholders consent and another outstanding warrant from Texas for theft.

Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.