Third suspect arrested for deadly shooting on George O’Neal Rd

A third suspect is behind bars for allegedly shooting a man to death in the doorway of apartment.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Deputies arrested Trevon M. Sandolph, 19, on Monday, Dec. 9 and charged him with second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. He is being held in the parish prison in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

The shooting happened on Thursday, Dec. 4 shortly after 11 p.m. at an apartment complex located in the 16500 block of George O'Neal Road. The victim, 38-year-old Ivan Molina, was shot multiple times after he answered a knock at his front door.

“Witnesses discovered the victim on his porch suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” the deputy noted in the probable cause report. “Several spent shell casings were also observed scattered across the front porch of the residence.”

Investigators quickly identified Byron Joseph Maxson, 26, and Troy Lemond Carter, Jr., 26, as being involved with the shooting. They claim the two were involved in an ongoing dispute with the victim.

Officials say Carter was arrested by Louisiana State Police detectives in Hammond. They say he was suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators are currently working to figure out if Carter was shot during gunfire exchange.

Both Maxson and Carter have also been booked into the parish prison. Maxson's bond is set at $216,000 and Carter's bond is $230,000.

