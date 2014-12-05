Final preps underway for SWAC championship game

The Southern Jaguars are making their final preparations before attempting to take home the SWAC championship for the second year in a row.The elaborate stage has been set at NRG Stadium in Houston for the SWAC championship, as Southern and Alcorn State prepare to do battle.However, despite Friday morning's festivities, Southern head coach Dawson Odums and his team remain strictly business."We didn't come here for a social gathering," Odums said. "We came here to play against a football team that beat us handedly. They're very good. They're talented. And, Coach Hopson's done a great job putting his team together.""Coach Odums has done a tremendous job and they will always have our utmost respect as a football team," Alcorn State head Coach Jay Hopson said. "They're the defending champs, so we know we've got a tough opponent and we know it's going to be a hard fought battle."Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised on ESPNU.