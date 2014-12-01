Two 8th grade students arrested for unloaded gun on campus

Two 8th grade students will be booked into the juvenile detention center after being caught in possession of an unloaded gun.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the gun was recovered at roughly 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 1 at Crestworth Middle School. An anonymous student reported the weapon to a School Resource Officer who is located on the campus.

The 14-year-old student reportedly brought the 9mm handgun with him to school to “show it off. He then gave his bookbag with the weapon inside to another 8th grader.

Officials stressed that no threats of harm were made.

Both students have been charged with illegally carrying a firearm on school campus.

The School Drug Task Force is a multi-agency unit made up of East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputies and Baton Rouge Police Officers. Students with information concerning this incident or similar incidents are encouraged to notify a school administrator, contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5000 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344- STOP or (225) 344-7867. Students can also text "CS225" plus their message to CRIMES (274637).

