Man arrested for taking nude photos of sleeping ex-girlfriend, posting them online

A 24-year-old man was arrested for video voyeurism after he allegedly admitted to posting nude photos of his ex-girlfriend online.

According to the Scott Police Department, the woman filed a complaint on Nov. 25 against Sean Michael Gary. She told police that Gary, her ex-boyfriend, posted the photographs without her consent.

“The victim did not recognize the photos and believe Mr. Gary had taken the photos while she was sleeping and without her knowledge or consent,” wrote Chief Chad Leger, Scott Police Department, in a press release.

Officers contacted and interviewed Gary. They asked him about the photos and he admitted to posting the photos and story. He also admitted to taking the pictures while she was sleeping.

Gary was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correction Center where he is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond.

Copyright WAFB 2014. All Rights Reserved.