Two arrested for robbing victim who was playing golf

Two young men have been arrested for allegedly robbing a man as he was playing golf at Howell Park in Baton Rouge.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 30 at roughly 11:35 a.m. The victim told police that four men approached him while he was playing golf.

"One unknown defendant pointed an old looking revolver at him and demanded, ‘GIVE ME WHAT YOU GOT!' The victim turned over his cell phone, which was in his hand," the officer noted in the report. "[The robber] then demanded his wallet, but the victim refused and was punched by [another man.]"

The victim managed to get in his nearby golf cart and flee the area.

Officers located Donald Ray Walker, 21, and Malik Allen, 17, in the nearby area. They claim the two attempted to outrun police on foot.

Walker and Allen were both arrested and charged with armed robbery. They are both being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Walker is being held in lieu of a $50,000. Allen's bond has not yet been set.

