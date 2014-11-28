Police: Convicted felon shot neighbor with gun stolen during 2012 robbery

A gun that was reported stolen during a 2012 armed robbery was purchased by a convicted felon and used in a recent shooting, officials say.

Two years ago, the Baton Rouge Police Department investigated an attempted armed robbery that ended in gunfire. During that incident, a victim dropped his legally registered gun, which was later reported stolen.

On Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2014, BRPD officers found that stolen .45 caliber pistol in the hand of 45-year-old Frederick Maurice Washington.

"[Washington] told investigators that he had received some threatening text messages, so he decided to buy a gun to protect himself," said Cpl. Don Coppola, Baton Rouge Police Department. "When his neighbor knocked on the door to ask to borrow something, Washington, not knowing who was on the other side, opened the door and fired the gun."

Washington allegedly told investigators he purchased the pistol illegally on the street.

"When officers ran the serial number, they learned that the gun was stolen from an incident in 2012 at the Sunrise Food Mart," Cpl. Coppola said.

That incident happened on Oct. 13, 2012. Three people were shot during what police believe was an attempted armed robbery at the convenience store located on Scenic Hwy.

According to the police report, the victim was approached in the parking lot of the store by an unknown male. At some point the unknown suspect shot the victim in the neck.

The victim pulled out his gun and fired shots. The suspect fled, allowing him the chance to escape. When he did, however, he accidentally dropped his gun, and someone took it.

Two bystanders were also struck and transported to the hospital. Officials say none of the bullets that caused injuries were fired by the victim.

No one was arrested for the 2012 shooting, but the recovery of the stolen pistol could lead to a break in that case.

At this time, Washington is not believed to be connected to the 2012 incident. He is, however, locked up in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for attempted second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm. He is being held in lieu of a $90,000 bond.

Copyright 2012 WAFB. All rights reserved.