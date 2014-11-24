Deputies arrest 2 men accused of robbing public defender at gunpoint and forcing him into car

Two convicted felons accused of robbing a public defender at gunpoint have been arrested.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office reported Franklin Moore III, 22, and Benjamin Franklin, 22, are charged with armed robbery, false imprisonment and aggravated burglary.

Both men are accused of robbing a man at gunpoint on November 15. District Attorney Hillar Moore confirmed the victim is a public defender for the 19th Judicial District Court. Franklin was arrested Thursday and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

"In fear for his safety, the victim surrendered approximately $30 in cash and his wallet," the deputy noted in the probable cause report. "After the victim surrendered…the suspects forced the victim into the trunk of the vehicle while at gunpoint."

The report stated the victim escaped via a trunk release latch located inside of the truck. Detectives said they lifted fingerprints from the vehicle. During questioning, Franklin allegedly confessed to the robbery and explained that he robbed the victim because he needed the money.

US Marshal Kevin Harrison explained Moore's arrest began around 8:30 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Lorna Avenue.

"While we were set up and waiting for him to arrive, he spotted us and took off running," Harrison explained. "There was a foot pursuit. We set up a parameter after establishing where he was hiding out."

A K-9 team with the Baton Rouge Police Department was called out to assist with the search. Officials said the dog found Moore, who was taken to the hospital with minor injuries believed to have happened during the chase. Once he is released from the hospital, Moore will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office reported Monday evening it also filed charges against the pair related to an incident that happened just outside Port Allen on November 3. Deputies suspect the pair is responsible for trying to rob a woman at gunpoint outside her home. They said Franklin had a gun on the woman while Moore stayed in a car. However, reports indicate the woman's husband ran out of the house after hearing the commotion and Moore then got out of the car to help Franklin. According to investigators, Franklin tried to shoot the husband, but the gun did not fire.

They both face charges of armed robbery with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder for the West Baton Rouge Parish incident.

Court records indicate that both Moore and Franklin are convicted felons.

Franklin pleaded guilty in 2013 for possession of cocaine and was sentenced to serve one year in parish prison by Judge Daniel Louis. He pleaded guilty in 2011 for theft and simple criminal damage to property and was sentenced to serve one year in parish prison by Judge Bonnie Jackson. He pleaded guilty to theft under $500 in 2011 and was sentenced to six months in prison by Judge Richard Moore.

More pleaded guilty in 2011 for simple robbery and simple battery. He was sentenced to serve six months in parish prison by Judge Trudy White.

Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.