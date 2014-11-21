Accused gunman arrested for 2010 cold case murder

A break in a case came four years after deputies began investigating a murder in Baton Rouge, and now one man is behind bars in connection to the crime.

According to court documents, Joshua Wilson was only 16-years-old when deputies say he shot and killed 19-year-old Brandon Steward.

The shooting happened on September 23, 2010 in the parking lot at an apartment complex located in the 8000 block of Bayou Fountain Ave. Steward was shot multiple times and died shortly after being transported to the hospital.

A second person who was not connected to the victim was grazed by a bullet during the shooting.

On August 2, 2014, Wilson was arrested and charged for the crime.

The District Attorney's Office notes that Wilson was a juvenile when the crime was committed, so he was first booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Detention Center. That action prevented the information about his arrest from being released to the public.

On October 29, 2014, a judge determined there is enough probable cause to support Wilson's arrest for second-degree murder. At that point, Wilson, who is now 20-years-old, was set to be transferred to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The District Attorney's Office must now go before a grand jury to secure an indictment before the case can go further. Until then, Wilson will remain at the parish prison in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

