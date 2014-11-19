Trial date set for men accused of 2011 deadly crime spree

Police have arrested a man for a double murder that happened two years ago on Mohican Prescott.

Police have arrested a man for a double murder that happened two years ago on Mohican Prescott.Investigators say Melichi Corbin, 24, shot Brandon Watson and Calvin Ervin as they stood outside an apartment

A man facing several murder and attempted murder charges after a violent crime spree two years ago is due back in court Wednesday. A motions hearing is scheduled for Melichi Corbin, 24, of Baton Rouge.

Man accused of multiple counts of murder and attempted murder set for motions hearing

A trial date has been set for two men accused of a days-long crime spree that ended with murder and multiple injuries.

Melichi Corbin, 25, and Michael Lewis, 25, will both stand trial on May 11, 2015 in Judge Bonnie Jackson's courtroom. The duo has been locked up in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison since their arrest three years ago.

Police say it all started with a double-homicide on Saturday, February 12, 2011. It happened at roughly 8:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Mohican-Prescott Crossover.

The victims, Brandon Watson and Calvin Ervin, were standing outside an apartment complex when they were approached by two men. Police believe robbery was the motive for the shooting.

The following day at roughly 4 p.m., the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office began investigating an armed robbery and shooting in the 5700 block of Matthews Street. In this case the victim fought back.

At the same time this case was being investigated, the Baton Rouge Police Department was dispatched to another case on St. Gerard Street.

Four people were shot during the incident. The youngest victim, 14-year-old Christopher Williams, did not survive. Witnesses say Williams was on his way to buy candy from a neighbor when he was shot.

Roughly two hours later, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office was dispatched to yet another shooting. In this case two victims were standing outside of their residence on Dan Drive when they were approached by two men.

At this point investigators began connecting the dots. Witnesses described the same black truck at each scene, as well as two male suspects being responsible for the mayhem.

Not long after the shooting on Dan Drive, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department spotted a possible match and attempted a traffic stop in the 5400 block of Airline Hwy. Police say the vehicle attempted to flee, but the passenger eventually bailed out and was arrested.

The passenger, Corbin, was found in possession of roughly a quarter pound of marijuana.

Lewis, the driver, managed to escape, but was captured and arrested the following day.

Both Corbin and Lewis will stand trial for attempted second-degree murder (6 counts), second-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and obstruction of justice. The second-degree murder charge is for the death of Christopher Williams.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Corbin was arrested and charged for the murders of Brandon Watson and Calvin Ervin, but no formal charges have been filed.

