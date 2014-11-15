Southern rolls 44-13 over Miss. Valley State

The Southern Jaguars used a 30-point second quarter to beat the Mississippi Valley State Demon Devils 44-13 in the last game in A.W. Mumford Stadium this season.

Senior night was one to remember for the Southern Jaguars, as they picked up a sixth straight SWAC victory and improved to 7-1 in conference play.

The Jags can thank their running backs for playing hard against the Delta Devils.

"When you have a back like [Lenard] Tillery, run the ball," said senior LB/FB Brian McCain. "That guy right there is a true testament of what hard work does for you."

Tillery finished with 162 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. The team rushed for a total of 321 yards with an average of 5.7 yards per attempt.

"Coming into the game after the first and second quarter, we saw that they couldn't stop the run, no matter who we put in," said sophomore RB Lenard Tillery. "So, we just rotated our backs all night and everybody came in, everybody got downhill, so over 300, I didn't even know."

Quarterback Deonte Shorts and McCain each had two rushing touchdowns in the game. McCain did his damage near the goal line. He had a 1-yard TD run and a 2-yard rushing touchdown.

"Because if you want to win championships, the way you keep some of these high-profile offenses off the field is by being able to run the football," said head coach Dawson Odums. "We've got good offensive linemen. We've got good backs. And, we put the ball in their hands."

"I just love the heck out of this team and it's just a bittersweet feeling playing my last game at A.W. Mumford. And the sweet part is getting the win tonight," McCain added.

At last, Southern can focus on Grambling State. With the Tigers' lost to Alabama State on Saturday, the winner of the Bayou Classic will represent the West in the SWAC Championship Game in December.

SCORING PLAYS:Southern QB Deonte Shorts runs for a 4-yard TD. (SU 44, MVSU 13 - 4th QTR)Southern QB Deonte Shorts runs for a 9-yard TD. (SU 37, MVSU 13 - 3rd QTR)Southern RB Lenard Tillery runs for a 12-yard TD. (SU 30, MVSU 13 - 2nd QTR)Southern's McCain run 2-yard TD. (SU 23, MVSU 13 - 2nd QTR)

Southern kicker Greg Pittman hits 27 yard field goal. (SU 16, MVSU 13 - 2nd QTR)

Southern's Jaleel Richardson recovers the ball after a Mississippi Valley fumble. (SU 13, MVSU 13 - 2nd QTR)

Southern's Brian McCain runs 1 yard for a TD. (SU 7, MVSU 13 - 2nd QTR)

Mississippi Valley's Peterson throws a 9-yard TD pass to Joshua Banks. (SU 0, MVSU 13 - 1st QTR)

Mississippi Valley State QB Quantavius Peterson runs for 9-yard touchdown. PAT Blocked. (SU 0, MVSU 6 - 1st QTR)

