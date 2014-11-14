Highlander Music Festival night features 8 Baton Rouge bands

Highland Coffees is getting ready to host its first Highlander Music Festival Friday night, with the goal of celebrating local music.

The free, one-day festival will feature eight Baton Rouge bands.

Fans of the coffee shop have even more to celebrate at the event – Highland Coffees just renewed its lease to stay in its current location.

Organizers say they're happy to share such an exciting time with the community.

"It's fun," said Lauren Cross. "It's a family community event. Things like this don't happen very often where you have a whole entire community coming together."

The festival starts at 4 in the afternoon and lasts until 11 Friday night. Because of the cold weather, half of the bands will play inside.

Highlander Music Festival Lineup:

4 p.m. – Caroline Schaff Music

4:45 p.m. – Molly Taylor Music

5:30 p.m. – Ship of Fools

6:30 p.m. – Jetlagger

7:15 p.m. – Levee Daze

8:30 p.m. – Burris

9:45 p.m. – Minos the Saint

11 p.m. – Gardens

