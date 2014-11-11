Active-duty military police officer arrested for attempted murder

An active-duty military police officer was arrested for attempted second-degree murder and cruelty to juveniles after she allegedly admitted to trying to kill a man while her child was with her.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened at roughly 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11. The suspect, Mictissa Moseley, 24, is accused of causing a crash in the 2500 block of Evangeline Street.

“During an argument with [the victim], [Moseley] began kicking and punching the victim from the front passenger seat, while he was operating a vehicle with [a] 1 year old infant in the vehicle,” the officer noted in the report. “The victim exited the vehicle at [Moseley's] demands. [Moseley] then left the scene and the victim called for a ride.”

Police say Moseley eventually returned to the location. The victim claims [Moseley] tried to run him over with her vehicle.

“The victim managed to escape being run over by fleeing from the edge of the roadway onto a vacant lot,” the officer noted. “[Moseley] left the roadway in pursuit of the victim at a high rate of speed. [Moseley] lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree.”

The officer claims that Moseley did not show any concern for the infant in the vehicle until the vehicle caught fire.

“[Moseley] stated to officers on scene that she was trying to kill the victim and the only thing she did wrong was not remove the infant from the vehicle,” the officer added.

Moseley was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.

?