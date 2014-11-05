Racist messages removed from Tara High, investigation continues

Administration at Tara High School utilized Election Day to cover hateful messages spray painted at the school by vandals.

"The graffiti was covered over with fresh coats of paint yesterday," said Keith Bromery, Executive Director of Communications for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. "We found the messages and images to be abhorrent and disgusting, but fortunately only a few students were exposed to them before access to the area was restricted and the graffiti covered over."

The graffiti included Nazi and satanic images, as well as the use of the F-word and N-word. It was located in a "less traveled section in the back of the campus that is not visible from the street."

Investigators with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are currently reviewing security camera footage to see if a suspect can be identified.

"There are approximately twenty surveillance cameras on Tara's campus, and the area where the vandalism happened is covered by them,"Bromery noted.

Investigators are considering the possibility the vandal could be a student at the school.

"If a student or students is/are identified as the perpetrator(s), the disciplinary repercussions could be suspension up to expulsion," Bromery noted. "As far as I know, the principal has no plans to address the student body regarding this matter as it hasn't been determined who is responsible for the vandalism."

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.