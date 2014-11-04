Man busted for possession while filing complaint against ‘Donald Duck’

?

A man who went to police to file a complaint was arrested because there was an active warrant for his arrest. Then police say they found a bag of marijuana in his pocket."Anytime someone comes to file a complaint their name is attached to the case file," explained David Melancon, Thibodaux Police Department. "When you include their name, alerts will come up if they have an outstanding warrant. We cannot just overlook a warrant."Vincent Lawson, 54, was wanted for failure to appear in court on a charge of resisting an officer. When they booked him into the Lafourche Parish Prison, he was searched and that's when officials say an officer found a bag of marijuana in his pocket."When officers made Mr. Lawson aware that they recovered the illegal narcotics, he told officers that he found it while he was riding his bike to the police department to file the complaint."The original complaint was related to an incident that happened during the early morning on Monday."He told officers that while he was in the area of Sanders Street he was approached by a male subject, who goes by the name of Donald Duck. He began demanding something from him, but he was not specific about what Mr. Duck was demanding," Melancon noted. "Mr. Lawson then claims he was struck in the face by Mr. Duck and was knocked unconscious."The alleged battery is still under investigation."Obviously we're going to treat this as two separate incidents," Melancon added. "The second incident has no reflection on the investigation for the incident on Sanders Street."