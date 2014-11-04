Racist graffiti at Tara High prompts criminal investigation

Law enforcement is asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible for spray painting racist messages and images on walls at Tara High school.According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the disturbing graffiti was reported early Monday morning by a deputy who is employed by the school board for security.The graffiti includes Nazi and satanic images, as well as the use of the F-word and N-word.Investigators believe the incident happened sometime over the weekend. They're in the process of reviewing security footage for clues.Officials say the individual(s) responsible for the graffiti could be arrested for damage to property, as well as additional criminal charges.If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).





