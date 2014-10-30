Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for 2012 murder

A 24-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison without the benefit of parole for a murder that happened in 2012.

Nicholas Revish was found guilty for the shooting death of Latrell Davis, 23, and the injury of a second victim. The incident happened on March 26, 2012 in the 10000 block of Gerald Drive.

The Baton Rouge Police Department investigated the case. Revish was arrested several days after the shooting occurred.

During transport to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, Revish told media crews he acted in self-defense.

Revish was found guilty by a 12-person jury in June 2014.

Judge Bonnie Jackson sentenced Revish to life at hard labor without the benefit of parole on the charge of second-degree murder, and 25 years hard labor to run concurrent for the charge of attempted second-degree murder.

