Deputies say man admitted to shooting up his vehicle to avoid mother’s scorn

A 22-year-old man was arrested after deputies say he admitted to shooting his own vehicle with the hopes of convincing law enforcement he was robbed.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at roughly 10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 27. Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Groom Road.

The victim told the deputy his vehicle was stopped when a man walked up, banged on his window and started asking for help.

“The victim stated that he exited the truck and got into a brief struggle with the suspect,” the deputy noted. “The suspect shot several rounds at the vehicle, but the victim was not struck.”

The deputy would later learn there was no suspect and the person who fired the gun at the truck was the alleged victim, Kenneth Michael Eames, Jr.

“[Eames] admitted to lying to detectives in his initial statements….,” the deputy noted. “[Eames] stated that he was allegedly robbed earlier in the day of his truck note money. [He] further stated that he drove his truck on Groom Road and intentionally discharged his firearm at his own truck because he did not have the truck note money to pay his mother. [He] stated that he could not go home without the money so he planned to shoot the truck and claimed to be robbed in lieu of not going home without the truck payment.”

Eames was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon and criminal mischief. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where he is being held in lieu of a $6,000 bond.

