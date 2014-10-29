Trustee re-arrested for sneaking away from work detail to see girlfriend

A trustee who walked away from a work detail is back in custody. Officials say he was found at his girlfriend's house.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Kelvin Stampley, 29, was working for a grass cutting crew at the Sweet Olive Cemetery, 2200 America Street, when he walked away from the job.

Stampley went missing at roughly 10:45 a.m. He was located less than an hour later.

Stampley was originally booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on July 16, 2014 for charges of theft, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana. He was being held in lieu of a $4,120 bond. He will now face an additional charge for simple escape.

