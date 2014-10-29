Man arrested for fatal shooting on St. Gerard Street

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for a fatal shooting that happened on St. Gerard Street. Investigators say the victim was working on a tire on his vehicle when the suspect approached him and shot him in the head.

According to the probable cause report, the victim, Johnny Price, 23, was driving in the 5800 block of St. Gerard Street on Sept. 27, 2014, when he noticed a problem with the car. When he got out of the vehicle, he noticed that all the lug nuts were missing from the rear driver side tire.

"Johnny and the female passenger exited the vehicle and began working on the tire," the officer noted in the report. "A male subject approached Price on foot, produced a handgun and shot Price in the head while he was working on the tire."

An anonymous tipster later identified Albert Youngblood as the man responsible for the shooting. Investigators say he matched the physical description of the suspect described by witnesses.

"Detectives learned that Youngblood is an associate of several subjects who Price had altercations with in the past," the officer noted.

Youngblood was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where he is being held in lieu of a $260,000 bond.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has investigated 45 homicides this year. With this arrest, investigators have cleared 27 cases.

