Witness says domestic dispute leaves woman stabbed in neck, man injured

Police are investigating a double stabbing incident that possibly resulted from a domestic dispute.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported officers were called to a home in the 3600 block of Brady Street shortly after 9:30 a.m.

According to a witness on the scene, a woman was reportedly stabbed in the neck and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The witness added a man was also stabbed, but no information could be provided about his condition.

Investigators believe the stabbing resulted from a fight between the two.

No other details were released.

