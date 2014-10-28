Man pleads guilty to negligent homicide for girlfriend’s heroin overdose

A 31-year-old man pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin and negligent homicide in connection to the death of his girlfriend.

Brandon Eirick was arrested by the Baton Rouge Police Department after Leah Hutchinson, 31, died of a heroin overdose. The couple was found passed out in a car in the 6900 block of Florida Blvd. on December 18, 2013. They both lived at an apartment complex off North Sherwood Forest Drive in Baton Rouge.

In April, a Grand Jury failed returned an indictment for second-degree murder, but did return indictments for manslaughter and possession of heroin.

On Tuesday, Oct. 28, Eirick accepted a plea to negligent homicide, a lesser charge than manslaughter, and distribution of heroin, an increased charge from possession.

“I think this is a reasonable resolution to this case based on the facts,” said District Attorney Hillar Moore. “They went together and purchased the drugs, they both shot themselves up, and they had both been using heroin for some time.”

Sentencing is set for January 12, 2015.

Eirick has remained in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison since he was booked in Dec. 2013. He is being held in lieu of a $205,000.

