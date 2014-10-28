Man out on bond arrested for attempted murder in CVS parking lot

A 43-year-old man is charged with attempted murder after being accused of shooting another man in the head in a CVS parking lot. The incident happened less than two weeks after the suspect was released on bond in another case.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened on Monday, Oct. 27 shortly before 6 a.m. The suspect, Marvin Robinson, is accused of using a woman's cell phone to lure the victim to the CVS on Plank Road.

The woman told police that her phone went missing from her residence sometime between 11 p.m. on Sunday and 3 a.m. Monday morning.

The victim claims he texted the woman's phone at roughly 5 a.m. to ask her if he could borrow “a few dollars for gas money.”

The victim received a text message back instructing him to meet her at the CVS.

“The victim advised when he arrived at the CVS he pulled into the front parking lot and texted [his friend's] phone advising her that he was there,” the officer noted in the probable cause report. “He advised when he pulled into the rear of the business, he observed a brown two-door extended cab truck pull into the parking lot and began shooting at him.”

The victim was struck in the back of the head and there were several bullet holes in the vehicle. He identified Robinson as the shooter.

Robinson was interviewed and claims he didn't have anything to do with the shooting.

Robinson was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Bond has not yet been set.

Robinson, who has several prior arrests, was also booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on October 13 for domestic abuse and criminal damage to property. He was released on Oct. 16 after posting a $26,000 bond.

