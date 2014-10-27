Police: Man tried to blow up in-law’s truck with pipe bomb

A man is behind bars after police say he tried to use a pipe bomb to blow up a truck belonging to one of his in-laws.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened on Sunday, Oct. 26. A witness told police that Robert W. Roberts, 54, of Port Allen, put a five gallon gas can in the bed of the truck, lit it on fire, and then ran away.

“The victim advised that he was inside the residence when he heard a disturbance outside and went to check on the situation,” the officer noted in the report. “The victim observed the burning cloth on his vehicle and ran to put it out.”

The cloth was reportedly stuffed near the gas cap; in the filler spout there was a metal object. That's when bomb technicians were called to the scene.

“…their investigation found it to be an actual pipe bomb,” the officer noted. “The device was constructed of metal pipe with both ends capped. Bomb technicians advised one end of the cap contained a fuse that had been partially burned. Upon opening the device, bomb technicians advised that it contained a low explosive.”

Bomb technicians say if the bomb would have properly ignited, it would have been “capable of causing serious bodily injury and or death to any persons nearby.”

Roberts was arrested and charged with manufacture and possession of a bomb and simple arson. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where he is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.