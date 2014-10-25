Special teams leads Southern over Jackson State, 42-28

Special teams played a major role in Southern's 42-28 victory over rival Jackson State.

"Kickoff coverage was great," said Southern head coach Dawson Odums. "Kickoff return. I mean, this is one of the best units in the country. So, our punt team did a great job of covering."

"I was just being patient," said junior wide receiver Willie Quinn. "Nothing major. Just letting the ball come to me. Don't be aggressive. Just be patient."

"My hat's off to the guys who blocked," said special teams coordinator and secondary coach Marty Biagi. "Any time you have two returns, a punt return and a kickoff return for a TD, the credit goes to the guys who are blocking. Willie just did a good job making those guys miss."

"Well, he's the only guy on our football team that really believes that every time he touches (the football) he's going to score. How to deal with the bad and how to take the good. He's a special football player. He has a big heart and a little body, but he gives everything he's got. At the end of the day, if he touches it we expect him to go the distance," Odums added about Quinn.

Southern's schedule looks pretty good down the stretch with three home games followed by the Bayou Classic, which could lead to a repeat trip to the SWAC Championship in Houston.

SCORING PLAYS:

Jackson State's Singleton scored a touchdown. (SU 42, JSU 28 - 4th QTR)

Jackson State RB Robert Johnson runs for a TD. (SU 42, JSU 21 - 4th QTR)

Southern's Kyle Yonke kicks a 29-yard field goal. (SU 41, JSU 14 - 4th QTR)

Southern QB Austin Howard runs for a TD. PAT no good. (SU 39, JSU 14 - 4th QTR)

Jackson State WR Tobias Singleton scores on a TD pass reception. (SU 33, JSU 14 - 2nd QTR)Southern DB Jaleel Richardson scored on a TD run. (SU 33, JSU 7 - 2nd QTR)Jackson State WR Danny Williams scored on a 28-yard pass reception. (SU 27, JSU 7 - 2nd QTR)Southern TE Bradley Coleman runs for a TD. (SU 27, JSU 0 - 2nd QTR)Southern RB Lenard Tillery runs for a 76-yard TD. (SU 21, JSU 0 - 1st QTR)Southern WR Willie Quinn returns a punt for a 81-yard TD. (SU 14, JSU 0 - 1st QTR)

Southern QB Deonte Shorts runs for a touchdown. (SU 7, JSU 0 - 1st QTR)

