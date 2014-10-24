Marijuana in baby’s diaper bag leads to man’s arrest

A 40-year-old man was arrested after marijuana was found inside a diaper bag.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, Mark Williams admitted that he frequently smokes marijuana, but didn't know how the marijuana ended up in the diaper bag.

"[Williams] stated that he did smoke marijuana this morning in the residence, but it was not in the same room as the child was in," the officer noted in the probable cause report.

The officer, however, noted that the child's hair and clothes smelled like marijuana.

"I asked why did she smell so strongly of marijuana and he stated that it was from the vents in the apartment," the officer noted. “[Williams] stated that he smokes in residence all of the time.”

Williams was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for possession of marijuana, cruelty to juveniles, and improper supervision of a juvenile. He was released after posting a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.