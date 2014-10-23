Judge sentences man to 60 years for theft under habitual offender bill

A Hammond man found guilty of theft and simple battery was sentenced as a habitual offender and will serve a 60-year prison sentence.

Officials with the 21st Judicial District Court say Maurice Anderson was initially sentenced to 10 years after a jury found him guilty on October 22, 2014 for one count of theft over $1,500. Judge Charlotte Foster vacated that sentence and Anderson was then issued the 60-year sentence.

“...from my review of the transcripts admitted into evidence in connection with this matter, it appears that the defendant has no remorse for any of the crimes he has committed,” Judge Foster said. "



Anderson's latest conviction happened at a home in Loranger. Officials say he entered the home without consent and stole multiple items including televisions, jewelry, and firearms. The jury took less than an hour to deliver the unanimous verdict.



After getting a description of Anderson's vehicle, police attempted to pull him over, but Anderson fled. He drove his car into oncoming traffic hitting a police car. Then he jumped out of his car and fled on foot, but was soon caught.



Inside the vehicle, police found one of the stolen items. Police also found collar brass with logos from the Hammond Police Department where they say the victim previously worked as an officer.

Anderson's prior convictions go back to 1989.



