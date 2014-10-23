Baton Rouge couple owns house that collapsed in French Quarter

A three-story French Quarter house owned by a Baton Rouge couple crumbled Wednesday afternoon, a day after its balcony gave way and fortunately no one was hurt.

The devastation has unfortunately become one of the top attractions in the area. A balcony collapsed on the 200-year-old building Tuesday and a major portion of the building collapsed Wednesday. So now, the corner of St. Ann Street and Royal Street is closed off to traffic.

A young lady who lives just down the street said she walked upon the scene during the balcony collapse Tuesday.

"Yes, I did walk from Exchange Place every day to Royal," said Wanda Joffrion. "I saw the fire trucks coming and we were stopped right here on St. Ann. They wouldn't let us go down any farther."

She added trucks rumble through the neighborhood sometimes. They are reportedly large trucks that are not supposed to be going through the Quarter. Joffrion claimed she has felt the building shake.

"Big buses and trucks, 18-wheelers that evidently get lost and turn into the French Quarter when they're only supposed to use Decatur Street. You can feel your house shaking when these big trucks and buses pass by," she explained.

In this case, a balcony crumbled and the rest of the building gave way. Royal Street is the heart of the antique-buying row in the French Quarter in New Orleans.

Several blocks of the street from St. Ann to Dumaine remain closed until streets are cleared and adjoining structures are found to be safe.

