Mother, child escape unharmed from major kitchen fire

A mother and her infant child are safe after a fire sparked in the kitchen and destroyed their home.

According to the Brownsfield Fire Department, firefighters were called out to the 7000 block of Jupiter Street at roughly 6:44 a.m. When they arrived, the kitchen-area was completely engulfed in flames.

Firefighters from Baker, Central and Zachary fire departments assisted and it took roughly 35 minutes to get it under control.

"We were pretty lucky, because it happened right around shift change,” said Jody Crosby, Brownsfield Fire Department. “There were plenty of people around to help work this fire."

Thankfully, there were no injuries. However, the home is considered uninhabitable.

