Man accused of beating woman calls 911 after being chased by witnesses

A man accused of beating a 65-year-old woman with a brick was arrested after he called police for help.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, Mandell Rogers, 40, called 911 because he was being chased. What the officer later learned is that the individuals who were chasing Rogers were the witnesses to the beating.

“[Rogers] had suffered a cut to his right hand while fleeing from the witnesses,” the officer noted.

The original incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 19. The victim became involved in an argument with Rogers and things became physical.

“[Rogers] then pulled the victim off the porch, ripping the victim's shirt, and then began to strike the victim several times in the head with a brick,” the officer noted in the report. “[Rogers] then took off running when witnesses and bystanders began to intervene.”

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she received stitches and staples to the wound on the back of her head.

Rogers was arrested and charged with second-degree battery and crimes against the elderly. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where he is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond.

