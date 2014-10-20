LSU student arrested for theft at Tiger Stadium during home game

A student was arrested during the LSU football game after he confessed to stealing items from a restricted area of Tiger Stadium.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the LSU Police Department, an officer caught Tyler Wooten, 18, in a restricted area of the stadium. During a search, the officer found a plastic American flag and a piece of electronic equipment stuffed in his right boot.

“He was located in an area in Tiger Stadium designated for people working the event so they can keep their personal items,” said Capt. Corey Lalonde, LSU PD. “[Wooten] got into that area and took some of the personal items.”

During questioning, Wooten allegedly confessed to sneaking into the area and taking the items.

“He further advised that he was in possession of several other items, but prior to leaving the area, he observed some other individuals so he ‘ditched' what he was carrying,” the arresting officer noted in the report.

“We're not going into detail about what was taken because some of the property was found on him, but the other items have not been located,” Capt. Lalonde added.

Wooten was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for simple burglary. He was released after posting a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.