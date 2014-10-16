Teens expelled for beating 11-year-old at school bus transfer

Two teens arrested for beating an 11-year-old boy at a school bus transfer point have been expelled and banned from riding the bus.

Lorenzo Jones, 17, and a 16-year-old were arrested on Friday, Sept. 26 after a school bus driver identified them as being responsible for seriously injuring the 11-year-old. The victim suffered a fractured jaw and cheek bone.

“One witness stated that there was some sort of incident earlier on the bus where the 11-year-old had maybe hit one of the individuals with a pen top on accident and at that point the 17-year-old threatened to punch him when they got off the bus,” said Casey Rayborn-Hicks, a representative for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

The teens were arrested and charged with aggravated battery (felony). Lorenzo was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and the 16-year-old was booked into a juvenile detention center.

According to Keith Bromery, Executive Director of Communications for EBRP School System, both teens were immediately suspended from Northdale Superintendent's Academy, an alternative education center. A disciplinary hearing was held earlier this week to determine the additional punishments.

Bromery noted that both teens will be assigned to another alternative school designated for students with disciplinary issues.

