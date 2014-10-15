Deputies: Death of woman found in burning home ruled homicide

A 39-year-old woman died in a house fire and deputies have now classified her death as a homicide.

According to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, the fire broke out at a home on Hwy 1043 on Saturday, Oct. 11. When firefighters arrived at roughly 11:45 p.m., they were told a woman was inside the home.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not released her name due to pending notification of a family member.

"During the investigation and talking to individuals, they give us the right to look at every angle and at this time, we are going to treat this as a homicide until it is determined otherwise," said Joe Chaney, Detective with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office.

