11 arrested during multi-agency bust for human trafficking

Navonah S. Matthews, 29

Keyara S. Vance, 21

Carolyn A. Mourning, 21

Latterica N. Roberts, 20, booked into EBR Parish Prison

Ivor M. Grillier, 26, booked into EBR Parish Prison

Ciera Jones, 27

Ronnie Arnold, 25, booked into EBR Parish Prison

J'ven Johnson, 23

Blake Falcon, 33

Alessie Landry, 30

Kristy Theriot, 47

Eleven people were as the result of a multi-agency taskforce operation focused on human trafficking. Only three, however, were booked into the parish prison.According to the Louisiana State Police, the operation was part of an ongoing effort to target human trafficking and prostitution throughout the state."Louisiana State Police will continue to remain vigilant as long as those individuals choosing to promote, solicit, and engage in sex crimes remain a threat to the safety of our citizens," said Colonel Mike Edmonson, Louisiana State Police Superintendent.Officials did not release information related to the individual cases."This operation is just one of many steps we are taking to combat sex crimes," said Sid Gautreaux, East Baton Rouge Sheriff.The EBR Sheriff's Office was one of seven participating agencies. Additional assistance was provided by the Department of Probation and Parole, Homeland Security Investigations, Louisiana Attorney General's Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Delta Drug Task Force."Louisiana State Police will continue to partner with law enforcement agencies across the state to bring these criminals to justice," said Colonel Edmonson.The individuals charged include: