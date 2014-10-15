76-year old with Dementia victimized by home improvement fraud, felony theft

Harry Mills, 57, of Baton Rouge, is accused of home improvement fraud and felony theft after not completing repair work and taking materials without permission.

Authorities say Mills was hired to complete repairs on the roof of the victim's home. According to the victim's daughter, the 76-year old victim suffers from Dementia.

From the information obtained by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Mills gave the victim a written estimate for the repairs to the roof. The victim was required to supply the materials for the job and did so.

Mills began the repair, and completed a small portion of the work before requesting payment for half of the work. The victim issued a check which was later cashed by Mills.

Mills left the residence and took the materials the victim had purchased for the repair work.

The victim suffered a total loss of $612.91 due to Mills not completing the repair work and taking the materials without permission.

Mills was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

