10 false alarms lands teenager in jail with felony charges

A teen is facing felony charges after he was caught on camera pulling the fire alarm at his high school.

Ronaldo Lazo, 17, of Baton Rouge, is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a $13,000 bond. He's accused of terrorizing and communication of false arson after he pulled the fire alarm at Broadmoor High School.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Lazo reportedly triggered the alarm 10 times during a two week period.

Authorities said the deployment of the alarm forced an evacuation of students and staff and the response of emergency personnel.

Lazo was a student at Broadmoor High where he was captured on video surveillance cameras exiting the boy's bathroom and going directly to the fire alarm pull station, triggering the alarm.

Lazo was detained by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Terrorizing carries a maximum fine of $15,000 and/or up to 15 years in prison.

