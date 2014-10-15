Slidell man arrested on 17 counts of child pornography

The East Baton Rouge Metro Council meeting came to an abrupt halt Wednesday evening when four council members unexpectedly left the chambers. The protest came immediately after a failed vote to adopt a tax approved by voters in November to give more money to the EBR Council on Aging (COA).More >>
The East Baton Rouge Metro Council meeting came to an abrupt halt Wednesday evening when four council members unexpectedly left the chambers. The protest came immediately after a failed vote to adopt a tax approved by voters in November to give more money to the EBR Council on Aging (COA).More >>
According to a new study released Wednesday, April 12, Louisiana is ranked the worst state in the country for distracted driving, showing that roughly 45 percent of all trips in the Bayou State include phone use.More >>
According to a new study released Wednesday, April 12, Louisiana is ranked the worst state in the country for distracted driving, showing that roughly 45 percent of all trips in the Bayou State include phone use.More >>
A celebration two centuries in the making was held Wednesday night at the old governor's mansion.More >>
A celebration two centuries in the making was held Wednesday night at the old governor's mansion.More >>
Right now, big trucks like 18-wheelers, trailers, or even school buses can travel with the flow of fast-moving traffic on state highways, but if a bill proposed by Representative Stephen Carter passes, the days of big rigs pushing the speed limit could be a faint memory.More >>
Right now, big trucks like 18-wheelers, trailers, or even school buses can travel with the flow of fast-moving traffic on state highways, but if a bill proposed by Representative Stephen Carter passes, the days of big rigs pushing the speed limit could be a faint memory.More >>
The past decade has brought repeated budget cuts to state colleges and universities. Appearing before state lawmakers Thursday, school leaders said enough is enough.More >>
The past decade has brought repeated budget cuts to state colleges and universities. Appearing before state lawmakers Thursday, school leaders said enough is enough.More >>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.More >>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.More >>
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.More >>
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.More >>
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.More >>
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.More >>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”More >>
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”More >>
There is new information about the search for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, who went missing from Columbia, TN, last month.More >>
There is new information about the search for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, who went missing from Columbia, TN, last month.More >>
The man is in jail on $1 million bail and faces 12 counts of aggravated assault of a child less than 13, along with further charges.More >>
The man is in jail on $1 million bail and faces 12 counts of aggravated assault of a child less than 13, along with further charges.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Corrections is investigating the Wednesday morning death of 20-year-old Parchman inmate Marel Gartney.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Corrections is investigating the Wednesday morning death of 20-year-old Parchman inmate Marel Gartney.More >>
Only the artist knows why he or she painted it, but it probably has to do with frustration. A spray-painted note also was left, saying, "What are taxes for?"More >>
Only the artist knows why he or she painted it, but it probably has to do with frustration. A spray-painted note also was left, saying, "What are taxes for?"More >>
Baton Rouge rapper Lil Boosie claims police in Mississippi stole a "million" in jewelry from him, according to a newspaper report.More >>
Baton Rouge rapper Lil Boosie claims police in Mississippi stole a "million" in jewelry from him, according to a newspaper report.More >>