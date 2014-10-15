Slidell man arrested on 17 counts of child pornography

Brian Michael Clark, 27, of Slidell, LA was arrested on 16 counts of possessing and a single count of distributing pornography involving juveniles.

The arrest results from a joint investigation involving the Attorney General's Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, Louisiana State Police and the Slidell Police Department. Clark was booked into the Slidell City Jail without incident.

Clark is charged with violating a state law forbidding a person to produce, distribute, possess, or possess with intent to distribute pornography involving juveniles.

"These predators are sharing child pornography and, like all online criminals, they are always attempting to stay one step ahead of the law," said Attorney General Buddy Caldwell. "That's why it's critical that my office continue to utilize the best technology, with upgrades as often as possible, to stop them in their tracks."

To report suspected cases of Internet crime, call 1-800-256-4506.

Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.