BRPD investigating shooting death on Madison Ave.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of Calvin Chrisentary, 21.

Police responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Madison Ave. around 8:44 p.m. last night. It was there Chrisentary was found suffering from a gunshot would to the back.

Chrisentary was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Details on the shooting and motive are unknown. Police ask that anyone with information on this incident contact Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

