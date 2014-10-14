Deputies: Victim fought off two burglars until help arrived

Two men are behind bars for aggravated burglary after the 30-year-old victim fought with both of them until deputies arrived.

The incident happened on Monday, Oct. 13 at a home on Tiger Bend during the early morning. The victim called 911 to report a burglary in progress.

“…The victim reported that a suspect attempting to gain entry into his residence with a crow bar,” the deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office wrote in the probable cause report. “While still on the phone, the victim advised that the suspect successfully made entry into the residence and the victim was in his bedroom awaiting assistance.”

When deputies arrived on scene, they found three men fighting on the lawn in the front yard.

“The victim stated that while in his bedroom, he could see that the suspects were able to make entry, because he could hear them inside and could see the light from a flashlight coming from under his door,” the deputy noted. “The victim stated that the suspects finally came into his bedroom, at which time he began to fight with them.”

The victim, who claims he does not know either of the suspects, continued to fight with the suspects outside of the home. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Deputies arrested Sacdara Soukridhdy, 40, and Sam Devall, 39, were arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Soukridhdy is charged with aggravated burglar and simple criminal damage to property. He is also listed as a fugitive from the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. He is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond.

Devall is charged with aggravated burglary, simple criminal damage to property, and possession of cocaine (warrant). He is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond.

