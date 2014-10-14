Adult, child injured after car crashes into building

An adult and child were sent to the hospital after a car crashed into a building on Bluebonnet.The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. in the 4400 block of Bluebonnet. A vehicle crashed into the lobby of a medical office.Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office say the driver accidentally accelerated and went through the front door of the business.EMS stated that the adult and child who were transported were reportedly located inside of the building when the crash happened.“Members of St. George Fire and Rescue successfully extricated the two patients,” said Eldon Ledoux.The adult and child were pinned under the car and a giant salt water aquarium which was a challenge for the rescuers.

"You used air bags, which lift very heavy things, said St. George Incident Commander Michael Freeman. "And what they do is, you use the airbag to lift, and then place a piece of wood in there, and then airbag it again and place another piece of wood, airbag, piece of wood."

"The weight of 350 gallons is a lot," said Engine 623 Captain Jeremy Hurst. "So we made a puncture on the other side to drain all the water. And that created another problem as far as the business goes because they still had electricity. So we had to deal with a lot of things in a short amount of time. I think it was 12 minutes until everything was safe and ready to be turned back over to the owners."

The driver was reportedly uninjured. Officials say she was not issued a citation, but the investigation is pending.

Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.



