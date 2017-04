CBS Sports releases 2014-15 NCAA broadcast schedule

SEC teams will have a home on CBS this basketball season as the network will broadcast 9 games featuring a team from the conference.CBS will visit the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday, February 21, 2015, for a 12 noon tipoff.

2014-15 CBS SPORTS COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Saturday, Dec. 6: Wisconsin at Marquette - BMO Harris Bradley Center, Milwaukee, WI

Saturday, Dec. 13: North Carolina at Kentucky - Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

Saturday, Dec. 20: CBS Sports Classic

North Carolina vs. Ohio State -United Center, Chicago, IL

UCLA vs. Kentucky - United Center, Chicago, IL

Saturday, Jan 3:

UConn at Florida - O'Connell Center, Gainesville, FL

Maryland at Nebraska (Women's) - Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE

Sunday, Jan. 4: UNLV at Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

Saturday, Jan. 10: Kentucky at Texas A&M - Reed Arena, College Station, TX

Sunday, Jan. 11: Duke at NC State - PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

Saturday, Jan. 17:

Florida at Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, GA

Michigan State at Maryland - XFINITY Center, College Park, MD

Saturday, Jan. 24:

Kansas at Texas - Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

UCLA at Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR

Sunday, Jan. 25:

Indiana at Ohio State - Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

Louisville at Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh, PA

Saturday, Jan. 31: Arkansas at Florida - O'Connell Center, Gainesville, FL

Sunday, Feb. 1 - (Super Bowl): Michigan at Michigan State - Breslin Student Events Ctr, East Lansing,MI

Saturday, Feb. 7: Notre Dame at Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

Sunday, Feb. 8: Michigan at Indiana - Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN

Saturday, Feb. 14: Baylor at Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

Sunday, Feb. 15: Illinois at Wisconsin - Kohl Center, Madison, WI

Saturday, Feb. 21: Florida at LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, LA

Sunday, Feb. 22: Big Ten Wildcard

Saturday, Feb. 28:

Georgetown at St. John's - Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

North Carolina at Miami - BankUnited Center, Miami, FL

Arkansas at Kentucky - Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

Sunday, March 1: SMU at UConn - XL Center, Hartford, CT

BIG TEN WILDCARD

Saturday, March 7:

Syracuse at NC State - PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

Florida at Kentucky - Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

Stanford at Arizona - McKale Center, Tucson, AZ

Sunday, March 8:

Memphis at Cincinnati - Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati, OH

Missouri Valley Championship - Scottrade Center, St. Louis, MO

Big Ten Wildcard

Saturday, March 14:

Big Ten Semifinal #1 - United Center, Chicago, IL

Big Ten Semifinal #2 - United Center, Chicago, IL

Mountain West Championship - Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

Sunday, March 15:

Atlantic 10 Championship - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Big Ten Championship - United Center, Chicago, IL

