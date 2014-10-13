Judge halts Ebola victim's burned belongings burial in Louisiana

A 19th JDC judge has signed Attorney General Buddy Caldwell's request for a temporary restraining order against Veolia Environmental Services in TX & Chemical Waste Management in Lake Charles, La.

Before Noon Monday, Chemical Waste Management's Marc Ehrhardt said they had “no current plans to accept ash resulting from the process to incinerate some decontaminated belongings from an Ebola patient's apartment located in Dallas, TX."

The Lake Charles landfill was to take in six truckloads of items from Ebola patient Thomas Duncan's apartment that were incinerated at the Veolia facility in Port Arthur, TX, but after Caldwell said Sunday he would look to keep the Ebola waste out of Louisiana, Ehrhardt said they would no longer take the ashes.

"We are in contact and working with all the appropriate Louisiana state officials and certainly want these officials to agree that any acceptance of this ash at our Lake Charles facility is safe prior to its acceptance. We appreciate the concerns of all parties involved in this issue, as well as the responsiveness and flexibility of Veolia," said Ehrhardt.

A hearing date on the temporary restraining order is set for Oct. 22.

Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.