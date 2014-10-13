Attorney General investigates scammers targeting utility customers

The Louisiana Attorney General's Consumer Protection Section is investigating complaints by residential Entergy customers and small business owners as being targets of a scam.

The scam involves a phone call to an Entergy customer by a con artist claiming to be an employee of Entergy. The victim is told that they are currently behind on their electric bill payment and that service will be disconnected within the hour if the bill is not paid in full immediately. The customer is then directed to transfer the funds electronically using third-party online payment methods and in some cases, through reloadable pre-pay cards that can be purchased at area retailers.

"This scam has been around for a while targeting elderly and other residential customers, but now we are finding that these scammers are moving on to small business owners with larger utility expenses," said Attorney General Buddy Caldwell.

Entergy is conducting its own extensive parallel investigation into the matter and has a web page dedicated to this particular scam: http://entergy.com/scams/

If you believe you have been a victim of this scam, please contact your service provider or the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-351-4889.

Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.