BRPD investigates reported home invasion, shooting

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a reported break-in and shooting in the 3000 block of Greenwell Street.

According to police, a 22-year-old man was shot in the leg after someone broke into the home. The victim told police that the man entered the home through a back window.

Officials say the victim managed to return gunfire, but it is unknown whether or not the suspect was injured.

EMS confirms the victim was transported to the hospital. His injury is considered non-life threatening.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

