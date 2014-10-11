Southern completes comeback with 35-34 win over Alabama A&M

Southern pulled off a 35-34 come-from-behind win over Alabama A&M after scoring a touchdown with less than 1:00 remaining in the game Saturday.

Not even a 20-point deficit in the third quarter and a little bit of rain could hold the Jaguars back from getting their first win in Huntsville, Alabama since 2004. And when it's all said and done, this could be a season-defining win.

"You look at a year ago; we had sort of the same kind of game," said Southern head coach Dawson Odums. "I was telling them in there after the game, 'Guys, this season will become what we make it. All we have to do is keep winning and how we win at the end of the year doesn't matter to anybody. So, we dug ourselves a hole, but you kept fighting and I was proud that we was able to come out of it.'"

Junior running back Malcom Crockett found the end zone from 1-yard out to tie the game at 34 with :51 left and the Jaguars took the lead on the PAT by Greg Pittman.

"A comeback win from behind," said Southern sophomore running back Lenard Tillery. "A lot of people thought we were down and out but the team. They just kept their heads high and everybody...we just played together and we came out with the win."

Tillery finished with 93 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries to lead all rushers for Southern. After throwing for only 37 yards in the first half, quarterback Austin Howard finished with 265 yards passing and two touchdowns.

"We played pretty bad in the first half," said Southern senior defensive end Arthur Miley. "We came out the second half and proved we can play with anybody. We did our job. Everybody started filling the gaps and cut down on the big plays and got the win."

"We played some great defense there at the end of the game," said Southern junior linebacker Demetrius Carter. "Got some turnovers, got a few big plays from some guys to step up and do their job."

"If you look at the pieces of this puzzle. We get a new piece every week. So, we keep trying to put it together. We're growing, but we're growing together. This is a great win for them and I'm excited for them," Odums added.

The Jaguars said they didn't just win this one for the team, but also for a strong individual and leader. Starting offensive lineman Zach Brown went down with what appeared to be a neck injury in the second half. The team says it is proud to bring this win back to Baton Rouge for No. 74.

SCORING PLAYS:Southern RB Malcom Crockett scores on a 1-yard TD run (SU 35, AAMU 34 - 4th Qtr.)

Southern QB Austin Howard throws a 68-yard TD pass to WR Justin Morgan (SU 28, AAMU 34 - 3rd Qtr.)

Southern QB Austin Howard throws a 79-yard TD pass to WR Willie Quinn (SU 21, AAMU 34 - 3rd Qtr.)

Alabama A&M QB Jameson Lee throws a 44-yard TD pass to WR Jonathan Dorsey (SU 14, AAMU 34 - 3rd Qtr.)

Alabama A&M K Cesar Ramon kicks a 40-yard FG (SU 14, AAMU 27 - 3rd Qtr.)

Alabama A&M RB Brandon Eldemire scores on a 2-yard TD run (SU 14, AAMU 24 - 2nd Qtr.)

Southern RB Lenard Tillery scores on a 13-yard TD run (SU 14, AAMU 17 - 2nd Qtr.)

Alabama A&M QB Jameson Lee throws an 18-yard TD pass WR Jonathan Dorsey (SU 7, AAMU 17 - 2nd Qtr.)

Alabama A&M K Cesar Ramon kicks a 36-yard FG (SU 7, AAMU 10 - 1st Qtr.)

Southern RB Lenard Tillery scores on a 6-yard TD run (SU 7, AAMU 7 - 1st Qtr.)



Alabama A&M QB Jameson Lee throws a 25-yard TD pass to WR Montaurius Smith (SU 0, AAMU 7 - 1st Qtr.)



