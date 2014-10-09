Man accused of raping mentally challenged woman at horse farm

A 50-year-old man was arrested for raping a mentally challenged woman at a horse farm located near Covington. Deputies believe there could be more victims.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the alleged rape happened at Parkview Farms located on Hwy 21. The owner, Vincent Datrio, is accused of raping a 21-year-old female in his office.

“Parkview Farms…allows mentally handicapped and emotionally distressed individuals use of the facility and allows them to ride the horses there in exchange for them doing work around the farm,” officials noted in a press release. “Because of the victim's mental capacity, Datrio was arrested for Aggravated Rape.”

Datrio was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail where he is being held in lieu of a $200,000 bond.

Detectives believe Datrio may have victimized others at the farm.

Anyone who thinks they may know a victim or may be a victim of Datrio, is asked to call Detective Justin Parker at (985) 726-7852.

