Man arrested for ‘gun battle’ at McDonald’s that injured 4

The man accused of shooting three people inside of the newly-renovated McDonald's on Harding has been arrested. He was booked after being released from the hospital.

Damien Schnyder, 23, of Reserve, La., was shot twice during the incident, which happened shortly after midnight on Friday, Oct. 3. Schnyder fled the scene before police arrived, but was later located at the Baton Rouge General Mid City where he was treated for his injuries.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, Schnyder told investigators that his girlfriend called him prior to the shooting. She told him that a "guy spit in her face."

"[Schnyder] advised he arrived [at the McDonald's] at which time he pulled into the front of the [store] and got out of his vehicle," the officer noted in the report. "He advised he walked into the front door of the McDonald's and someone shot him. He advised he never had a gun."

Surveillance video showed Schnyder walking into the store shortly after several people were seen running inside the store. The officer noted that they were "running in fear from someone."

"When detectives questioned him regarding why everyone was running from him, he stated they must have thought he had a gun," the officer noted.

The investigating officer claims that the surveillance footage shows Schnyder in possession of a gun and engaging in a “gun battle” with the victims.

"…several witnesses on scene each confirmed that a bright skinned black male exited a black SUV that pulled in front of the McDonald's and began yelling," the officer noted. "The witnesses confirmed that at this point [Schnyder] produced a handgun, racked the slide and began shooting."

A witness wrote down the license plate number of the vehicle, which was matched to Schnyder's mother.

Schnyder was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for first-degree attempted murder (3 counts) and illegal use of a weapon. He is being held in lieu of a $175,000 bond.

